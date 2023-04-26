School Removes Gender Labels ‘Male’ and ‘Female’ from Sex Education Lessons

A Vermont elementary school will be updating its language as it takes 5th graders through the science behind puberty and reproduction.

Principal Sara Jablonski of Founders Memorial School in the Essex Westford School District recently notified parents of the upcoming changes in a letter.

“Dear 5th Grade Families and Caregivers,” she writes, “It is time for our science/health unit about the human body focused on puberty and the human reproductive systems… We will focus on the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty and briefly introduce the basic structure and function of human reproductive systems.”

The letter explains that, in accordance with the school’s equity policy, teachers would be using “gender inclusive” and “person-first” language throughout the unit. This means that, when discussing the topics of puberty and reproduction, human bodies will be described in terms of their scientific parts. Examples of such language are provided in the letter.

“Person who produces sperm” will be used when discussing the male reproductive experience, while “person who produces eggs” will be used when discussing the female reproductive experience.

Vermont School’s Inclusive Language Causes Controversy

New language rules just dropped for 5th graders in Vermont and they don't include the words boy and girl or male and female. pic.twitter.com/Bjent7kh6x — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) April 25, 2023

The New York Post reports that this letter has received backlash on Twitter, namely from members of Parents Defending Education.

Erika Sanzi, the director of outreach for the organization, wrote, “New language rules just dropped for 5th graders in Vermont and they don’t include the words boy and girl or male and female.”

Parents Defending Education Vice President Caroline Moore called the new terminology, which describes each person by their biological body parts, a “manipulation of elementary anatomy and physiology.”

She continued, “A boy is a boy and a girl is a girl. We all know this. So why are we pretending we don’t?”

It is unclear whether Moore’s comment referred to sex or gender, which Healthline explains are two different things. Sex refers to biological characteristics, while gender has more to do with one’s personal experience and identity.

