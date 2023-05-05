Second Google Employee in Three Months Commits Suicide, Jumping to Death in NYC

A senior software engineer at Google leaped to his death from the tech giant’s New York City headquarters on Thursday, police said.

The identity of the 31-year-old man was being withheld pending the notification of his family. Police said he jumped from the 14th floor of 111 Eighth Ave., where Google’s NYC headquarters is located, around 11:30 p.m. EST.

His body was discovered on the ground near a building on West 15th Street, police added, via the New York Post. He was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

Second Google Employee in Three Months Commits Suicide

No handprints were found on any of the ledges on the 14th floor of the building, nor was a suicide note left behind, authorities said. No video of the fateful leap was found, either.

Still, authorities are treating the death as a suicide.

This follows the suicide of Jason Pratt, another Google employee at the NYC headquarters, back on Feb. 27. Pratt reportedly hanged himself in an apartment near where he worked.

“According to his LinkedIn page, Pratt was a ‘partnership lead’ at Google, while an obituary said he was an ‘accounting manager’ at Google, where he spent nearly four years,” the Post reported.