Student Alleges School Sent Him Home for Wearing ‘There Are Only Two Genders’ Shirt

A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts has a theory on genders, but he said the school didn’t want to hear or see it. So the school sent him home.

Liam Morrison, a seventh grader at John T. Nichols Jr. Middle School in Middleborough, said he wore a shirt that proclaimed “There are only two genders.” He was sent home after being told it made other students feel “unsafe,” he said during a passionate speech at a Middleborough School Committee meeting.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“They told me that I wasn’t in trouble, but it sure felt like I was,” the boy stated. “I was told that I would need to remove my shirt before I could return to class. When I nicely told them that I didn’t want to do that, they called my father.”

John T. Nichols Jr.

A 12-year-old in @MiddleboroughPS was allegedly sent home from school and told he’s making people feel unsafe for wearing a shirt that said “there are only 2 genders.”



Watch him destroy the school board 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hCBO5wXIgh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2023

Morrison was removed from gym class for wearing the shirt. His father supported the message and arrived at the school to pick him up, Morrison said.

He added that the shirt’s message was “nothing harmful, nothing threatening. Just a statement I believe to be a fact.”

The school allegedly countered that it was a “disruption to learning.”

Morrison pushed back against such claims.

“Who is this protected class?” he asked. “Are their feelings more important than my rights? I don’t complain when I see Pride flags and diversity posters hung throughout the school. Do you know why? Because others have a right to their beliefs, just as I do.”

He added, “No one got up and stormed out of class. No one burst into tears. I’m sure I would have noticed if they had.”

Along with that, Morrison added, it’s not like the school punishes other kids who are supposedly disruptive.

“I experience disruptions to my learning every day,” he said. “Kids acting out in class are a disruption, yet nothing is done. Why do the rules apply to one yet not another?”

He stressed that it was not his intention to hurt anyone’s feelings by wearing the shirt. Rather, again, to express his own personal beliefs — which are shared by many in the school on a daily basis.

“I know that I have a right to wear a shirt with those five words,” Morrison said. “Even at 12 years old, I have my own political opinions and I have a right to express those opinions. Even at school. This right is called the First Amendment to the Constitution.”

He went on to tell administrators that all students should feel comfortable expressing themselves — even if their opinions are different than his own.

“Next time, it may not only be me,” he said. “There might be more soon that decide to speak out.”