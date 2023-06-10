Ted Kaczynski, ‘The Unabomber,’ Dies In Prison

On Saturday morning, Ted Kaczynski, famously known as the “Unabomber,” was discovered dead in his prison cell, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons.

The incident took place at a federal prison located in North Carolina, and the exact cause of his death remains unknown at this time. He was 81.

In 1996, Kaczynski was arrested after constructing and sending explosive devices for a period of 17 years. Initially catching the attention of law enforcement in 1978, when his first bomb detonated at a university in Chicago, the FBI reported that his bombs were untraceable and targeted random individuals. As per the FBI, these bombs caused the deaths of three Americans and left nearly twenty individuals injured.

Residing in a cabin situated in the mountains of Montana, Kaczynski’s arrest led to the discovery of bomb components, approximately 40,000 pages of journals discussing his bombings, and a live bomb prepared for mailing.

In January 1998, he pleaded guilty and subsequently spent twenty years incarcerated in a federal Supermax prison located in Colorado before being relocated to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina.