Teenager Drowns, 5 Pulled From The Water at New Jersey Beach

An unnamed 15-year-old boy tragically drowned at Sandy Hook Beach in New Jersey this past Sunday. Five other people were also rescued from the surf at Beach B, which was unguarded at the time of the incident.

At around 4 PM, beach-goers witnessed several people being caught in the current, and several first responders jumped into the water to pull the individuals to shore. This is when a mother was heard screaming that she could no longer see her teen son in the water.

Tragic Drowning of Teen at New Jersey Beach

Several eyewitnesses shared their account of the events to ABC7, with Maria Macera saying, “I saw them floating down. They were drifting. I didn’t know there was trouble until they got over here…They all made a line with their hands to try to extend to get this kid, to pull him out – but he had to be there a long time.”

“Luis Sanchez shared “People jumped in the water, took three of them out. And then there was one missing that they couldn’t get… They [eventually] pulled him out, they started giving him CPR, and they couldn’t get [revive him].”

The unnamed boy could not be revived by first responders and was pronounced dead. Four of the five rescued swimmers were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch and Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, while one of the survivors refused medical attention. It is currently not clear whether the survivors have sustained any serious injuries or not.

Sanchez later stated, “When it’s windy. The weather is like this – you get rip tides, and you can easily drown.” Another witness of the tragedy, who is referred to as Deborah, said, “They were all up and down the shore, because people don’t listen and the rip current is so bad.” In 2022, 28 people drowned in New Jersey while swimming in lakes, rivers, and the ocean.