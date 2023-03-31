University of Wyoming Sorority Members File Lawsuit Challenging Induction of Transgender Woman

Seven sorority members at the University of Wyoming have filed a lawsuit to fight the induction of a transgender woman into their local chapter.

The lawsuit alleges that the individual, identified as “Terry Smith,” would just sit in the common area of the Kappa Kappa Gamma house and stare at other sorority members for hours, without saying anything. The transgender person repeatedly made others in the house uncomfortable, the suit claims.

It also alleges Smith became “sexually aroused” while watching several sorority members change clothes.

“One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel. She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently,” the lawsuit alleges.

The sorority is asking for Smith to be removed from the house, as well as for unspecified damages. The suit identifies Smith as male.

“An adult human male does not become a woman just because he tells others that he has a female ‘gender identity’ and behaves in what he believes to be a stereotypically female manner,” the suit says.

Wyoming is one of two states, along with South Carolina, that has not adopted a hate-crimes law since the 1998 murder of Wyomingite Matthew Sheppard, who was gay.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently allowed a ban on transgender athletes in interscholastic athletics to become law without his signature.