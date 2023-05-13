Who Is Linda Yaccarino? New Twitter CEO

Elon Musk promised to step down as CEO of Twitter and now he has officially found his replacement.

As we relayed here, Musk had been looking into hiring NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new head honcho (under him, of course) — and he said he is indeed bringing Yaccarino in to run things.

Per multiple reports, including one from Musk, Yaccarino will start her new position in about six weeks.

Musk said that she “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology.” He added that he’s “looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023 NBCU confirmed that Yaccarino is leaving the company, via Variety.

“We are grateful for Linda Yaccarino’s leadership of NBCUniversal’s Advertising Sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built. Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her twelve year tenure, and we wish her the best,” said Mike Cavanagh, the president of Comcast who is overseeing NBCU on an interim basis.

Twitter 2.0 – 🤝@elonmusk are you ready to talk shop with me @PossibleEvent? See you in Miami! https://t.co/EgBmZDGa47 pic.twitter.com/l9stPeQADn — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) March 24, 2023

Yaccarino said she’s grateful for her time at NBCU.

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team,” Yaccarino said in a statement.

Theoretically, Yaccarino will help smooth over some of Twitter’s fractured ad relationships since Musk took over.