Worker Missing, Four Injured After Massachusetts Chemical Plant Explosion

Four employees of a Massachusetts chemical plant are injured and one has gone missing after an explosion rocked the building at an industrial park in Newburyport.

The Newburyport Fire Department was still searching for the missing individual as of Thursday morning.

The fire department didn’t say what may have caused the explosion, only that an industrial-sized vat from inside the plant had moved 30 feet into the adjacent parking lot as a result.

Surveillance video captured the explosion from up to a mile away.

While four employees were being treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, a fifth employee may have still been in the plant. But rescue personnel were unable to enter the building due to major structural damage caused by the explosion.

The explosion at a chemical plant in Newburyport lit up the sky in the region. This video from over a mile away.

Courtesy: Justin Williams

“It’s a very methodical process,” Newburyport Fire Chief Steve Bradbury said, via NBC 10. “We’re just getting together with the demolition company, the city’s structural engineer, the building inspector, so we need to make sure it’s safe for us to continue our search in a particular area we want to take a look at.”

Five workers were the only people in the building at the time.

NBC News reported a company called Seqens was listed at the address where the explosion occurred. The company website describes it as a “contract drug substance manufacturer” that offers “initial process research to commercial API manufacturing.”