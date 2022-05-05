James Wan Signs On To Re-boot Steven King Vampire Classic, ‘Salem’s Lot’

As if the release of Halloween Ends in October isn’t exciting enough, horror fans may get their a chilling prep in September.

News came out that there will be theatrical release of Salem’s Lot, a reboot of the 1979 mini-series based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

With an outstanding cast working on the film in several filming locations. The screenplay was written by Gary Dauberman (The Nun, It, and It Chapter 2), who will also direct. James Wan, the master of The Conjuring universe has joined as a producer. Young and upcoming actor Lewis Pullman is slated to play the main protagonist, Ben Mears, a writer returning to his hometown to work in a novel only to get entangled in the evil of a newcomer who happens to be a vampire. William Sadler, who has played in two other King Adaptations (The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile) is playing the antagonist, Kurt Barlow, the Vampire.

The expected release date is September 9th, 2022 followed by a release on HBO Max 45 days later.

The original novel was nominated for the World Fantasy Award in 1976 and the Locus Award for the All-Time Best Fantasy Novel in 1987, it is considered one of King’s best works.

King has long shared the sentiment, including two direct mentions during the 1980s when he discussed it with reporters.

The most recent was in 1987 when he told Phil Konstantin in The Highway Patrolman magazine, “In a way it is my favorite story, mostly because of what it says about small towns. They are kind of a dying organism right now. The story seems sort of down home to me. I have a special cold spot in my heart for it!”

James Baxter is the author of Amazon best selling horror series Hauntings, a freelance journalist and blogger. USAF Veteran.



You can read more from James on his site, JamesBaxterInk.com.