There’s a new lady in Dane Cook’s life, and she’s 26 years younger than him!

Cook, 45, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor have been quietly dating for the last year, according to PEOPLE.





The couple have been documenting their relationship on social media.

Back in April of 2017, the comedian gushed over his new squeeze in a touching Instagram post.

“My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook captioned an image of him hugging his new lady.

And last summer, Taylor shared a cute photo from the couple’s trip to Hawaii and added the caption, “maui dinner. i’m in a dream. my favorite man, my favorite view.”

Apparently the pair enjoyed their trip so much that they decided to return a few days ago, TMZ reports.

mahalooooooooh 🌺 A post shared by kelsi taylor (@itskelsitaylor) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

RELATED: John Stamos takes his pregnant wife Caitlin McHugh on a trip to the most magical place on Earth