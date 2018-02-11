Menu
There’s a new lady in Dane Cook’s life, and she’s 26 years younger than him!

Cook, 45, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor have been quietly dating for the last year, according to PEOPLE.


The couple have been documenting their relationship on social media.

Back in April of 2017, the comedian gushed over his new squeeze in a touching Instagram post.

“My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook captioned an image of him hugging his new lady.

And last summer, Taylor shared a cute photo from the couple’s trip to Hawaii and added the caption, “maui dinner. i’m in a dream. my favorite man, my favorite view.”

maui dinner. i'm in a dream. my favorite man, my favorite view.

A post shared by kelsi taylor (@itskelsitaylor) on

Apparently the pair enjoyed their trip so much that they decided to return a few days ago, TMZ reports.

mahalooooooooh 🌺

A post shared by kelsi taylor (@itskelsitaylor) on

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
