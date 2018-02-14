55-year-old Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee and his 31-year-old girlfriend are taking their relationship to the next level!

Lee and his new fiancee — social media comedian Brittany Furlan — took to Instagram to announce their engagement with a video of her gigantic heart-shaped engagement ring.





“Well this certainly beats chocolates!” Furlan captioned the video. “Say hello to future Mrs. Lee.”

The Vine star also took to Twitter share her excitement.

“Best day of my life!!!!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend.”

Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend ❤️ #engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/b8FSbF9eBS — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) February 14, 2018

If all goes well, this will be Tommy Lee’s fourth marriage. The drummer was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998.

He shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, with Anderson, meaning his bride-to-be is closer to their age than his!

Last year, Brandon joined his mega-famous mom on the red carpet at the Shepherd Conservation Society’s 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills, according to PEOPLE. The two posed together and smiled for the paparazzi as they enjoyed their mother-son night on the town.

The most generous soul I know. A post shared by Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

They grow up so fast.