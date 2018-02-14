Menu
instagram_dakota meyer Read this Next

We now know what really ended Bristol Palin's marriage to Dakota Meyer
Advertisement

55-year-old Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee and his 31-year-old girlfriend are taking their relationship to the next level!

Lee and his new fiancee — social media comedian Brittany Furlan — took to Instagram to announce their engagement with a video of her gigantic heart-shaped engagement ring.


“Well this certainly beats chocolates!” Furlan captioned the video. “Say hello to future Mrs. Lee.”

The Vine star also took to Twitter share her excitement.

“Best day of my life!!!!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend.”

Bye bye CABO!!!! Love you and my baby!

A post shared by TOMMY LEE (@tommylee) on

If all goes well, this will be Tommy Lee’s fourth marriage. The drummer was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998.

He shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, with Anderson, meaning his bride-to-be is closer to their age than his!

Last year, Brandon joined his mega-famous mom on the red carpet at the Shepherd Conservation Society’s 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills, according to PEOPLE. The two posed together and smiled for the paparazzi as they enjoyed their mother-son night on the town.

The most generous soul I know.

A post shared by Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) on

They grow up so fast.

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Supermodel Kate Upton took a topless tumble after a bikini photoshoot got a little too “rocky”

Supermodel Kate Upton took a topless tumble after a bikini photoshoot got a little too “rocky”

It looks like William and Kate’s third child will be inheriting a bunch of hand-me-downs from its big brother and sister

It looks like William and Kate’s third child will be inheriting a bunch of hand-me-downs from its big brother and sister

An “American Idol” winner is mourning after a family member was tragically killed in a shooting

An “American Idol” winner is mourning after a family member was tragically killed in a shooting

Boomer Phelps is a big brother! See the first photos of him meeting his newest sibling

Boomer Phelps is a big brother! See the first photos of him meeting his newest sibling

Actor Luke Wilson and pro golfer Bill Haas were involved in a deadly car accident

Actor Luke Wilson and pro golfer Bill Haas were involved in a deadly car accident

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement