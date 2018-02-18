Menu
Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles Read this Next

Is Meghan Markle experiencing "wedding jitters"? One royal reportedly thinks so
Advertisement

Madonna isn’t letting the fact that she’s almost 60 get in the way of her naked selfie sharing!

The 59-year-old pop goddess took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself in which she doesn’t appear to be wearing a top. Although she is wearing a hat, so that’s something.


“Sunday Bloody Sunday,” Madge captioned the image, followed by a bunch of nonsensical hashtags: “#under #his #eye #praise #be.”

Sunday Bloody Sunday 🙏🏻 #under #his #eye #praise #be

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

RELATED: Madonna drags FedEx on Twitter after her package goes missing

It’s not the first topless selfie she’s shared recently.

Last month, the “Like a Prayer” singer appeared to have acquired a new handbag, which prompted her to share a rather bizarre Instagram post.

“Still drooling over a handbag…………….. 👜😂🌈💕,” she wrote including the hashtags #nofriends #lisbonisfar #werktodo #fashion.

And back in December she got into the holiday spirit with this naughty Santa-inspired photo she shared with fans.

On Christmas Eve, the “Material Girl” shared a racy holiday-themed post that left fans drooling for more.

Im coming For you ……….,,,,,,,,,.,,🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼lolololol 🎁♥🎁♥🎁♥🎁♥🎁♥ #holiday #gifts #cookies #milk#mdnaskin #beauty #family #love ♥️,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of herself wearing a naughty Santa costume and straddling a pile of gifts.

Fans were quick to comment on the racy shot in the comments section of the post.

“Hello Santa Baby,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You are the gift in my life! All the blessings for your family 🎅😘🎄🎉”

On Thanksgiving, Madonna donned her birthday suit and shared a nude photo with fans.

“With just a purse with the Mona Lisa painted on it to give herself a little privacy, she wrote, “I Give Thanks!! 💕🌸💕🌸💕💕🌸💕🌷🌸🌸💕🌷🌸💕🌷🌸🌷💕🌸🌷🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@louisvuitton #DaVinci#monalisa #fineart #everything #luxury #love ♥️.”

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kim Zolciak-Biermann went above and beyond to make sure her kids are safe after the Florida high school shooting

Kim Zolciak-Biermann went above and beyond to make sure her kids are safe after the Florida high school shooting

Actress Lena Dunham shared some emotionally raw news about her health

Actress Lena Dunham shared some emotionally raw news about her health

Aaron Carter says he’s now “very healthy” and reveals what he is not doing anymore

Aaron Carter says he’s now “very healthy” and reveals what he is not doing anymore

The drama continues for “Cosby Show” kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, and now, her finances are out of control

The drama continues for “Cosby Show” kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, and now, her finances are out of control

4 unexpectedly hilarious things Queen Elizabeth II has said

4 unexpectedly hilarious things Queen Elizabeth II has said

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement