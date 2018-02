Madonna isn’t letting the fact that she’s almost 60 get in the way of her naked selfie sharing!

The 59-year-old pop goddess took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself in which she doesn’t appear to be wearing a top. Although she is wearing a hat, so that’s something.





“Sunday Bloody Sunday,” Madge captioned the image, followed by a bunch of nonsensical hashtags:Β “#under #his #eye #praise #be.”

It’s not the first topless selfie she’s shared recently.

Last month, the β€œLike a Prayer” singer appeared to have acquired a new handbag, which prompted her to share a rather bizarre Instagram post.

β€œStill drooling over a handbag……………..Β πŸ‘œπŸ˜‚πŸŒˆπŸ’•,” she wrote including the hashtagsΒ #nofriendsΒ #lisbonisfarΒ #werktodoΒ #fashion.

And back in December she gotΒ into the holiday spirit with this naughty Santa-inspired photo she shared with fans.

On Christmas Eve, the β€œMaterial Girl” shared a racy holiday-themed post that left fans drooling for more.

β€œIm coming For you ……….,,,,,,,,,.,,🎠🏼🎠🏼🎠🏼lolololol 🎁β™₯🎁β™₯🎁β™₯🎁β™₯🎁β™₯Β #holidayΒ #giftsΒ #cookiesΒ #milk#mdnaskinΒ #beautyΒ #familyΒ #loveΒ β™₯️,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of herself wearing a naughty Santa costume and straddling a pile of gifts.

Fans were quick to comment on the racy shot in the comments section of the post.

β€œHello Santa Baby,” one fan wrote.

Another added, β€œYou are the gift in my life! All the blessings for your familyΒ πŸŽ πŸ˜˜πŸŽ„πŸŽ‰β€

On Thanksgiving, Madonna donned her birthday suit and shared a nude photo with fans.

“With just a purse with the Mona Lisa painted on it to give herself a little privacy, she wrote, β€œI Give Thanks!!Β πŸ’•πŸŒΈπŸ’•πŸŒΈπŸ’•πŸ’•πŸŒΈπŸ’•πŸŒ·πŸŒΈπŸŒΈπŸ’•πŸŒ·πŸŒΈπŸ’•πŸŒ·πŸŒΈπŸŒ·πŸ’•πŸŒΈπŸŒ·πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»@louisvuittonΒ #DaVinci#monalisaΒ #fineartΒ #everythingΒ #luxuryΒ #loveΒ β™₯️.”