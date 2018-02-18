Madonna isn’t letting the fact that she’s almost 60 get in the way of her naked selfie sharing!

The 59-year-old pop goddess took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself in which she doesn’t appear to be wearing a top. Although she is wearing a hat, so that’s something.





“Sunday Bloody Sunday,” Madge captioned the image, followed by a bunch of nonsensical hashtags: “#under #his #eye #praise #be.”

It’s not the first topless selfie she’s shared recently.

Last month, the “Like a Prayer” singer appeared to have acquired a new handbag, which prompted her to share a rather bizarre Instagram post.

“Still drooling over a handbag…………….. 👜😂🌈💕,” she wrote including the hashtags #nofriends #lisbonisfar #werktodo #fashion.

And back in December she got into the holiday spirit with this naughty Santa-inspired photo she shared with fans.

On Christmas Eve, the “Material Girl” shared a racy holiday-themed post that left fans drooling for more.

“Im coming For you ……….,,,,,,,,,.,,🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼lolololol 🎁♥🎁♥🎁♥🎁♥🎁♥ #holiday #gifts #cookies #milk#mdnaskin #beauty #family #love ♥️,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of herself wearing a naughty Santa costume and straddling a pile of gifts.

Fans were quick to comment on the racy shot in the comments section of the post.

“Hello Santa Baby,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You are the gift in my life! All the blessings for your family 🎅😘🎄🎉”

On Thanksgiving, Madonna donned her birthday suit and shared a nude photo with fans.

“With just a purse with the Mona Lisa painted on it to give herself a little privacy, she wrote, “I Give Thanks!! 💕🌸💕🌸💕💕🌸💕🌷🌸🌸💕🌷🌸💕🌷🌸🌷💕🌸🌷🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@louisvuitton #DaVinci#monalisa #fineart #everything #luxury #love ♥️.”