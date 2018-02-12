Menu
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for IWMF Read this Next

No one seems happier than Connie Chung that Matt Lauer is gone for good
Advertisement

What do Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, and Ashley Judd have in common, apart from being talented actors?

They’re all turning 50 years old in 2018.


Here are six popular celebrities who will celebrate that milestone birthday this year. Fifty has never looked more fabulous!

RELATED: It’s hard to believe these 8 movies are 20 years old this year

  • March 2: Daniel Craig (the James Bond franchise)
  • April 19: Ashley Judd (“Double Jeopardy”)
  • August 9: Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”)
  • August 15: Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)
  • September 25: Will Smith (“Men in Black”)
  • October 12: Hugh Jackman (“X-Men”)
Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

No one seems happier than Connie Chung that Matt Lauer is gone for good

No one seems happier than Connie Chung that Matt Lauer is gone for good

Nearly 10 years later, the real-life little kid from “The Blind Side” gave his review of Sandra Bullock’s portrayal of his mother

Nearly 10 years later, the real-life little kid from “The Blind Side” gave his review of Sandra Bullock’s portrayal of his mother

Kelly Ripa shared pics of some amazing moves she hasn’t seen “since her honeymoon”

Kelly Ripa shared pics of some amazing moves she hasn’t seen “since her honeymoon”

We now have an official itinerary for Harry And Meghan’s royal wedding

We now have an official itinerary for Harry And Meghan’s royal wedding

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement