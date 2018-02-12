What do Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, and Ashley Judd have in common, apart from being talented actors?
They’re all turning 50 years old in 2018.
Here are six popular celebrities who will celebrate that milestone birthday this year. Fifty has never looked more fabulous!
- March 2: Daniel Craig (the James Bond franchise)
- April 19: Ashley Judd (“Double Jeopardy”)
- August 9: Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”)
- August 15: Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)
- September 25: Will Smith (“Men in Black”)
- October 12: Hugh Jackman (“X-Men”)