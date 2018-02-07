Music mogul Quincy Jones just dropped one hell of a bombshell!

“I used to date Ivanka, you know,” the 84-year-old record producer recently told Vulture, referring to an encounter with Donald Trump’s eldest daughter that he says occurred in 2006.





“Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m**********r.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though,” Jones confessed.

Later in the interview, Jones shared his feelings on President Trump, and they weren’t exactly positive.

“A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople — more than Trump does,” he said. “He doesn’t know s**t. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn’t have as many people against him as he does. He’s a f*****g idiot.”

He also mentioned that he used to “hang out” with Trump. “He’s a crazy m**********r. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

Jones certainly poured his heart out throughout the interview, and it’s clear that he doesn’t have much of a filter. But he definitely doesn’t care. He said he thinks the Beatles were bad and accused Michael Jackson of plagiarism.

When asked by the interviewer if he’s a religious man, Jones replied:

No, man. I know too much about it. I knew Romano Mussolini, the jazz piano player, the son of Benito Mussolini. We used to jam all night. And he’d tell me about where the Catholics were coming from. The Catholics have a religion based on fear, smoke and murder. And the biggest gimmick in the world is confession: “You tell me what you did wrong and it’ll be okay.” Come on. And almost everywhere you go in the world, the biggest structures are the Catholic churches. It’s money, man. It’s f****d up.

