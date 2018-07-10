To celebrate reaching her ninth decade, Yvonne Mair of Massachusetts wanted to go big or go home. The great-grandmother made headlines after the Newport Daily News released footage of the 90-year-old skydiving with her family waiting for her at a picnic below. While this may be on your bucket list, I highly doubt you’d take the epic plunge for your 90th birthday, whether you find yourself strapped to skydiving instructors or not.

After celebrating her 90th birthday on April 22, Yvonne “Eve” Mair of North Attleboro, Massachusetts took to the skies to take part in her third skydiving trip ever. The great-grandmother reached speeds of about 120 miles per hour before safely landing on the ground at the site of her birthday celebration.

The nonagenarian had the time of her life, and you have to see it for yourself.

She jumped for the first time when she was 80 with her daughter and granddaughter. Apart from spending her time planning her next jump, Mair tends to her garden and her cats with equal love, and volunteers at the Madonna Manor Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitate Care. We can only imagine how much her zest for life rubs off on whoever she meets. Just look at that smile!

The real question is, will Mair skydive again? Unfortunately, it seems like she is tabling this dream even though she truly loves it. She told the Newport Daily News, when asked if she would do this birthday tradition again:

“So this is my last jump.”

While Mair is bound to the ground from here on out, she’ll never forget that free fall feeling, and I don’t know about you, but this is one old lady that knows how to live it up. After all, I only know two people who’ve spent a birthday skydiving, and I still haven’t added it as a bucket list item to my own just yet because I’m way too chicken, whether it’s my 28th birthday or my 95th birthday.

Our sincerest birthday wishes to you, Eve!