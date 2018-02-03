Actor Jeremy London — of “7th Heaven” and “Party of 5” fame, and twin brother of Jason London — has been arrested on domestic violence charges a second time, according to E! News. He has been charged with “domestic violence simple assault,” a misdemeanor.





Jeremy was arrested in Mississippi outside a Jackson County home owned by wife Juliet Reeves London, reports TMZ. They’re the only one with that detail, citing a law enforcement source.

A spokesperson for Jeremy London offered this statement:

Earlier today, authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi intervened in a private marital matter, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy London on a misdemeanor charge—standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation. An isolated incident, today’s events will be addressed privately by Jeremy and Juliet London and will be used to guide their decisions as a couple moving forward.

London was arrested in 2012 on a domestic violence charge for an alleged fight with ex-wife Melissa Cunningham. During that alleged fight, London pulled her hair and hit her in the head, according to TMZ. However, the actor may have pleaded it out; after agreeing to anger management classes, his charges were dropped, according to the Daily Mail.

London and Cunningham finalized their divorce in 2014. Days later, he and Juliet Reeves wed, and just two days after that, Juliet gave birth to their son Wyatt.

London has another child, Lyrik, with ex-wife Melissa Cunningham.