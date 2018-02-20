One of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughters is on crutches after breaking her leg in a skiing accident, according to PEOPLE.

Fourteen-year-old Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, reportedly broke her right leg after an accident in St. Moritz in the Alps, where she had been vacationing with her parents and her brother, 10-year-old James, during a break from school.





Lady Louise was famously a bridesmaid when her cousin Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Meanwhile, another of Lady Louise’s cousins, Prince Harry, is preparing for a royal wedding of his own in May.

Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle has allegedly been feeling “overwhelmed” by the prospect of her new life as a member of Britain’s royal family, The Daily Mail reports.

But never fear! Meghan’s soon-to-be stepmother-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles has reportedly coached her through the last-minute pre-wedding jitters.

The Duchess of Cornwall allegedly “told Meghan to get herself to Clarence House so they could have a good long chat,” a source told the paper. “The aim was for Meghan to be able to air any worries or grievances and for Camilla to help alleviate them.”

“Meghan may appear confident when on Royal walkabouts, but she does have some pre-wedding butterflies — not about Harry, but about her new life,” the source added.

“As [Princess] Diana once famously said, there is no manual, so Camilla is the best thing Meghan has. Camilla is happy to help.”

Meghan is also rumored to be feeling constrained by her new living arrangements at Kensington Palace.

“KP is beautiful, but when Meghan wakes up she has nowhere to go, really. She can’t potter about on the High Street, attend gym classes or jog around Hyde Park. Instead she is confined to yoga at home or visits to Kate and William in Apartment 1A,” the source said.

“Understandably, Kate is unable to give Meghan her undivided attention. Although she is happy to advise Meghan, she is busy with her two children and, of course, she is way into her third pregnancy,” the source added.

