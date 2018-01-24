Menu
Many of us have doppelgangers, but not everybody is blessed to have a canine version like actress Laura Dern.

On Jan. 23, the world was introduced to Kimchee the Maltipoo — a cross between a Maltese and a Miniature Poodle — who some Twitter users think has a strong resemblance to the actress.


“This dog looks like Laura Dern,” Margaret Lyons wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the pooch with the quaffed ‘do.

“Mad About You” and “Episodes” creator Jeffrey Klarik also saw it and wrote, “Am I crazy , or does this dog look like Laura Dern? And yes, I probably AM crazy, too!”

Dern caught wind of the tweet and eventually responded, writing, “Should she have played Renata in ‘Big Little Lies?!'”

Her reaction quickly took off on social media and had Twitter in a frenzy with responses.

Some Twitter users shared more celebrity doppelgangers, specifically her “Star Wars” co-star Adam Driver’s cat look-alike.

If you feel like you need more Lauren Dern dog look-alike in your life, feel free to follow Kimchee here.

