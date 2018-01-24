Many of us have doppelgangers, but not everybody is blessed to have a canine version like actress Laura Dern.

On Jan. 23, the world was introduced to Kimchee the Maltipoo — a cross between a Maltese and a Miniature Poodle — who some Twitter users think has a strong resemblance to the actress.





“This dog looks like Laura Dern,” Margaret Lyons wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the pooch with the quaffed ‘do.

This dog looks like Laura Dern https://t.co/3QI7eA41Zx pic.twitter.com/YIqkmJZKc8 — Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) January 23, 2018

“Mad About You” and “Episodes” creator Jeffrey Klarik also saw it and wrote, “Am I crazy , or does this dog look like Laura Dern? And yes, I probably AM crazy, too!”

Dern caught wind of the tweet and eventually responded, writing, “Should she have played Renata in ‘Big Little Lies?!'”

Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?! https://t.co/cLBwXG4FLT — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 23, 2018

Her reaction quickly took off on social media and had Twitter in a frenzy with responses.

TFW when you have a sense of humor about yourself… 👏👍@LauraDern https://t.co/xayHqCS74H — Ivan (@underthefan113) January 23, 2018

It's the greatest human-dog comparison since "Broad City" found the canine version of Judith Light — Marcus Jones (@MarcusJonesNY) January 23, 2018

Find a collie that looks like Nicole Kidman and a Jack Russell terrier that resembles Reese Witherspoon, and you have an HBO series order, Lyons. — David Fear (@davidlfear) January 23, 2018

She should've been Renata's dog https://t.co/cAtkHupQkl — Igor Leoni (@igorinoleoni) January 23, 2018

Need to see her deliver "I said thank youuuuu" line pic.twitter.com/1rmS0aQ2CY — dilara (@marioncotilards) January 23, 2018

Laura Dern retweeting a picture of a dog that looks like her is what I needed today. https://t.co/UhB91dRvNb — George Northy (@GeorgeNorthy) January 23, 2018

Yes hello Bark Little Lies pic.twitter.com/G7BBBtIPfv — πper (@PyperProblems) January 24, 2018

Some Twitter users shared more celebrity doppelgangers, specifically her “Star Wars” co-star Adam Driver’s cat look-alike.

LRT can we get the dog who looks like Laura Dern to hang out with the cat who looks like Adam Driver. pic.twitter.com/QZKCxqKFhH — Used Wooden Fish (@bradcandoit) January 24, 2018

If you feel like you need more Lauren Dern dog look-alike in your life, feel free to follow Kimchee here.