“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has announced she will be taking a break from social media while she deals with something personal.





The pro took to Instagram to share the news with fans on March 13.

“I’m dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media. Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday,” she wrote, adding, “Xoxo, Cheryl.”

A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

Burke didn’t get into details behind the break, but fans were quick to send positive messages to the star in the comments section of the post.

RELATED: Former “DWTS” pro Cheryl Burke is looking pretty cozy with one of her former flames while on a beach vacation

“Sending you Love. You have such a beautiful Spirit,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Cheryl you are loved by so many of us. Don’t let anything or anyone make you feel bad. Keep your head up high everything will be ok.”

In January, Burke used social media to open up to fans about her own experience with sexual abuse while applauding the women who came forward with accusations about former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

She wrote:

I’ve been following what has happened with the US women’s gymnastics team and I wanted to take a minute to commend these young women for sharing their stories. I too have had to sit in a court room in front of the man who sexually abused me, and share my experiences. I [know] that what you are doing is not easy – it takes tremendous courage. Thank you for breaking the silence and showing other women that they too can stand up for themselves and for others.

In the caption, she added, “#metoo.”