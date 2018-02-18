Jedediah Bila is officially off the market!

The former “The View” co-host tied the knot with fiancé Jeremy Scher in front of some 60 guests at a ceremony in Huntington, New York, Us Weekly reports.





“As 60 of their closest family and friends filled the room, Jedediah walked down the aisle as Jeremy beamed with joy — you could truly feel the love in this magical evening!” Bila’s wedding planner Michael Russo told the magazine.

“I always wanted to get married, but I never thought I would do the big wedding dress and the beautiful venue,” said the blushing bride herself. “I always thought I was gonna be on a beach somewhere, just a couple of friends, doing it really casual. So it’s crazy.”

The 39-year-old former Fox News star reportedly walked down the aisle in a Rivini lace with Susan Hanover earrings.

“Everyone always thinks of me as the rule breaker and the troublemaker,” Bila told Us Weekly. “Even in my politics, I don’t fit into a box, I break rules. But my wedding has so many traditional components; it’s so funny.”

Bila also shared her excitement about the big day: “What I’m looking forward to the most [about my wedding day] is that moment of walking down the aisle and seeing him and having him see me and having that moment where we’re in front together. And we’re just looking at each other. I’ll be in my dress and he’ll be in his tux. It’s just one of those once in a lifetime moments that I kind of want to hold onto.”

The bride continued:

We’ve been living together for a while, and we go through the daily grind and all that, but I think there’s only one moment in your life where you’re in front of the minister, and you’re saying your vows. And you’re like, “My life is gonna be different from here on, and I’m gonna be married.” It’s really exciting and warm and wonderful. I think that moment, that one … I’m gonna take a pause and just kind of absorb it all before I … ’cause you can’t quite get it back the same way ever again.

Bila’s friend and former colleague from “The View,” Sunny Hostin, was there to witness the nuptials.

Bila’s engagement was announced on “The View” in June of last year.

“Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?” she asked at the time, flashing the enormous engagement ring. The audience and her co-hosts cheered in congratulations to her.

“He surprised me, took me to a bed and breakfast,” she said, adding that Scher nearly slipped up on one thing during the surprise. “The only thing sign that something was up is that he is always late to get ready. Like, I am always dressed and he’s taking forever. He was fully dressed an hour early. I was like, ‘Something’s happening.’ I didn’t know what it was, but … He’s stuck with me. Bottom line.”

WEDDING BELLS!? @JedediahBila had a busy weekend — she got engaged to her boyfriend Jeremy! Congrats you two — wish you the best! 💍 pic.twitter.com/YWmJ3YEf7K — The View (@TheView) June 12, 2017

A few months later, the political pundit announced that she would be departing the show.

“So, this is my last day at ‘The View,’” she said amid “awwws” from the audience. Bila thanked her co-hosts as well as her viewers for giving her a good experience.

Bila joined the crew in August 2016, just in time for the show’s 20th season. Prior to her joining, Bila worked on Fox News as a part of the “Outnumbered” panel.

.@JedediahBila announces she is leaving @TheView: "This has been just an amazing journey." pic.twitter.com/F2AKWbwJPG — The View (@TheView) September 18, 2017

