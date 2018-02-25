Winsor Harmon, an actor best known for his work on the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” was arrested for allegedly engaging in some gross, drunken behavior.





TMZ reports that Harmon was arrested last week after allegedly being spotted drunkenly urinating in a public park. Local law enforcement told the site that eyewitnesses saw the display and called the police. They later found Harmon inside his SUV, where they said that he had wine bottles scattered everywhere and no pants on.

RELATED: Singer Robin Thicke and his girlfriend are now proud parents to an adorable baby girl

A source also told TMZ that Harmon admitted “he’d stayed there overnight.” The police arrested him for “being drunk in public.”

This incident comes several months after Harmon ended his role as Thorne Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Harmon played the role for 20 years and broke the news of hi departure on Twitter back in September, writing, “Just spoke with Brad Bell and at this time he’s decided to RECAST THORNE. I wish the new actor and the show continued success.” The part was recast with Ingo Rademacher.