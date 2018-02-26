Jamie Luner, a former soap opera starlet, is facing accusations of engaging in sexual misconduct with an underage boy, according to TMZ.





Sources in law enforcement told the tabloid, that Luner, 46, who previously starred in “All My Children,” allegedly performed oral sex on a then 16-year-old back in 1998. At the time, Luner would have been 26 and starring as Lexi Sterling on “Melrose Place.” According to TMZ, the allegations stem from an LAPD police report recently filed by a man in his 30s, but it is currently unclear what sort of relationship there allegedly is or was between Luner and the accuser. Whether he was also in actor or allegedly met Luner through some other means is unknown.

Luner became a household face on the original “Melrose Place” — it saw a short-lived reboot in 2009 — which ran from 1992 until 1999 and featured several stars, including Lisa Rinna, Heather Locklear, Alyssa Milano, Marcia Cross and Vanessa Williams. A spin-off of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place” was set in a California apartment complex and followed the dramatic lives of its residents over the course of seven seasons. After her stint on the series, Luner would later return to her soap star roots as “All My Children” cast member Liza Colby in 2009, staying on until the show’s cancellation in 2011. She has also appeared on “NCIS,” “CSI,” “Criminal Minds,” “Supernatural” and “True Blood.”

The accusations against Luner come weeks after “Baywatch” star Nicole Eggert, 46, filed charges in the LAPD against her “Charles in Charge” co-star Scott Baio, 57, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. As Rare previously reported, Eggert first came forward with the accusations against Baio on Jan. 28 when she tweeted, “Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” before providing a few details about the alleged encounter.

She later wrote, according to the New York Daily News, “It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one-time deal.”

After the accusations, Baio acknowledged on “Good Morning America” that the pair did have sex, but he said it was consensual and that it occurred after the show stopped shooting, at which point Eggert was of age. He claims he remained friends with Eggert “after [their] only sexual encounter, which she aggressively sought.”

Baio initially took to Facebook Live to deny the accusations.

“I’m being accused of inappropriately touching her, Nicole Eggert, when she was a minor. And having sex with her when she was a minor. That’s what I’m being accused of,” he said, vehemently denying the allegations.