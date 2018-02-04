The brother of “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall has died.

Cattrall confirmed the news on Twitter, a few hours after asking her fans for assistance.





It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

Prior to learning her brother had passed away, the 61-year-old actress took to Instagram to plead for assistance. She shared a photo of her brother Christopher Cattrall and captioned the image with some important information.

Christopher — or Chris, as he’s called by his family — had not been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 30. Cattrall said that Chris’ keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table of his home in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada. She also mentioned that the front door of his house was left unlocked, which is apparently something he would never do.

“This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she wrote.

Cattrall then described her 55-year-old brother’s appearance, saying he is “6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots.”

Alberta police also shared a missing person notice on their Twitter page Sunday. Cattrall asked her fans to retweet the info.

“He’s a one of a kind brother,” Kim wrote. “Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this.”

