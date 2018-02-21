MTV has decided to cut ties with Janelle Evans’ husband David Eason after he allegedly made homophobic comments on Twitter.

According to E! News, the network said in a statement that Eason will no longer appear on “Teen Mom 2” following the comments made on social media.





“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Earlier this week, Eason made waves on Twitter when he took to Twitter and made the since-deleted comments. The publication reports that Eason got heated after a Twitter user commented that he should not keep unnecessary weapons around the home for the safety of his family.

The now-former reality star reportedly said, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal.”

RELATED: A “Teen Mom” just admitted to using drugs while pregnant with her baby

Things got even more heated when another user fired back saying, “Who are you to say what’s normal or what’s moral? Are you going to teach your children to hate gay and transgender people?”

Eason reportedly responded, “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way…If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Some viewers then petitioned for MTV to fire Eason, and eventually he was dismissed from the show.

Evans is reportedly standing by her man and released a statement to TMZ about the incident.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said.

She continued, “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham]’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there, and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left.” she said. “We are sorry for the comments that were made.”