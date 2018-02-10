Menu
I Know What You Did Last Summer Read this Next

People just remembered how funny the title "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is
Advertisement

To commemorate their producing superhero movies for the past decade, Marvel released a star-studded photo with cast members from everything from “Iron Man” to “Black Panther,” and there’s a lot to unpack.


Upon close inspection of the picture, a Twitter user pointed out several of the many happenings in it and made some hilarious Marvel jokes and references along the way.

“Has anyone really looked at the Marvel 10 year anniversary class photo? Because there is so much going on!” the user began a thread of tweets. “RDJ looks like he just said, ‘This is my universe.’ And Feige was like, ‘The fuck did you just say?'”

“Chris Evans looks like he’s mad that he has to sit next to the man that tried to murder the love of his life!” he went on to joke.

RELATED: People just remembered how funny the title “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is

“Instead of saying ‘Cheese!’ they told Scarlett Johansson she’s finally getting a Black Widow solo film!” he cracked another one.

“Zoe Saldana was excited to be there, knowing she finally did a Marvel shoot without having to be painted green,” the user went on.

And the thread goes on and on, poking fun at the Marvel franchise, its films, storylines, and of course, the stars that bring all of their superheroes to life on the big screen. Take a closer look yourself to see if there’s anything or anyone he missed.

RELATED: Man writes sad post about his alarm clock, and people immediately agreed

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This TV cop is officially off the market after popping the question to his girlfriend in an adorable way

This TV cop is officially off the market after popping the question to his girlfriend in an adorable way

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement