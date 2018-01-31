A photo of sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid nude together may have crossed the line with their fans on Instagram.

On Wednesday, E! News shared the racy image of the sisters, sitting together in the buff, legs intertwined. The publication captioned the black and white shot, “Why have one nude Hadid sister on the cover of British Vogue when you could have two?” adding photo credit to photographer Steven Meisel.





Followers of the account were quick to flood the comments’ section with their disapproval of the photo.

“Disgusting! That’s just very wrong.🤢👎🏼,” one follower wrote.

A second added, “What kind of message are you trying to send Vogue???? Disgusting.”

Many commentors stated that the photo was “inappropriate” especially because the two sisters were nude in the photo together. One follower said that while she is close with her sisters, “that will be a polite pass for me.”

British Vogue also shared the image on their own Instagram on Jan. 29 and stated that the sisters will be featured in their upcoming March 2018 issue of New Vogue, out on newsstands Feb. 2.

Followers of the magazine were not as vocal about their disgust of the image but a few said the photo was “crossing the line.”

“No imagination. No style . Just fakery & No Art . What a big disappointment after the sublime December cover,” one follower wrote in reference to the December 2017 cover which featured British fashion model Adwoa Aboah.

Aside from the bizarre imagery of two nude sisters on the cover together, one Instagram commentor pointed out the most obvious thing that was wrong with the photo.

“Why not just not have any clothes on a fashion magazine either ?” the follower wrote.

Despite the backlash, both sisters were proud of their upcoming Vogue cover and took to their own Instagram accounts to share the news.

“My @BritishVogue cover! 🌟🌟🌟All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvoguefor having my beautiful sissy @gigihadidand I share the March cover showing how similar we really are 👯‍♂️😝🦋Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. ❤Thank you xx (Out on stands Feb 2nd!),” Bella wrote.

Gigi shared her own cover writing, “Very honored to be your March cover girl @britishvogue@edward_enninful with my sissy @bellahadid on a second cover, both by our beloved – the one&only #StevenMeisel!! 💛⚡✨ thank you thank you thank you xxxxxxxx (on stands Friday, February 2nd!) #NewVogue.”