So much for “good behavior.”

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller won’t be getting sprung from the big house as early as she thought, and the reason is reportedly making her very upset.





The 51-year-old dance instructor was set to be released on Feb. 20 from from the Victorville Federal Correctional Complex California, where she was serving one year and a day in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016. According to her prison coach consultant Jennifer Myers, the delay isn’t Miller’s fault, but rather due to a large scale protocol issue based on budgets, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“Basically, the prisons pay for the inmates to go to halfway houses,” Myers explained to ET. “In the past, let’s say each warden had a budget for eight halfway house beds per month; they were often releasing 20 women to beds instead, because they wanted to help get them out. But the director of Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mark Inch, started a crackdown on the budgets and is making sure they don’t go over budget anymore.”

According to Myers, Miller was slated to be moved to a Van Nuys halfway house upon release, but the details of that arrangement are now up in the air, and “it’s a waiting game right now for [her].”

Unfortunately for Miller, the sudden change in her plans didn’t come with a warning.

“Abby just didn’t get out; that’s how she found out about it,” Myers continued. “It was a pretty upsetting thing for her over the weekend to not be able to talk to anybody and find out what was happening.”

In May 2017, Miller was found guilty of attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series “Dance Moms” and its spin-off, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” during her bankruptcy proceedings. She’d been accused of hiding money in several accounts and, at one point, stashing $120,000 in her friends’ luggage. In addition to doing time, she was ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and a $120,000 judgment.

Just before her sentence in April, she went under the knife to remove approximately 80 percent of her stomach in a gastric bypass procedure and showed off her much slimmer figure in a since-deleted Instagram photo.

It’s clear she’s been focusing on bettering herself behind bars, taking classes and collecting certificates, so fans will be glad to see how she puts this newfound education to good use once she does get out.

“I’ve always put everybody else’s child first before my own health, before my own outfit, before my own time frame,” she told ET just before her incarceration. “Everybody else was dressed and out the door and looking perfect, and I was running around trying to find a clean towel to take a shower with, so I think [the prison sentence] will be a little ‘me’ time.”