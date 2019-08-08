Well, it looks like Machete came to the rescue! Actor Danny Trejo decided to leave his “villain life” behind and become a real-life hero after he helped rescue a young boy with special needs trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar. Trejo stated he happened to be in the area where two cars collided near Hubbard Street and Jackson Avenue.

One of the vehicles overturned onto its roof and a young child was trapped inside, strapped into his car seat. Trejo crawled into the overturned wreckage from one side but couldn’t unlock the child’s car seat from that angle. That’s when the other bystander, a young woman, crawled from the other side of the vehicle and was able to undo the buckle. Trejo then got the baby out of the car seat and pulled him safely from the wreckage.

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero! He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

Unfortunately, while they were pulling out the boy, they noticed his grandmother was trapped in the driver’s seat and they couldn’t get her out. The Los Angeles Fire Department had to use special equipment to free her. Luckily, both were wearing their seatbelt and there were no serious injuries reported.

Trejo stated that while the firefighters were working to free the woman, he was trying to distract the boy from the scene and made sure he wasn’t looking. Luckily, Trejo works with children with special needs so he knew how to keep the boy calm. He stated, “He was panicked. I said OK, we have to use our superpowers. So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers.’ I said do this, with the muscles. He said ‘muscles.’ We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident.”

i have a theory that danny trejo is the most beloved man in LA and this only confirms it https://t.co/qMITFhYJto — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) August 8, 2019

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but according to Trejo, he saw the other driver ran a red light and smashed into the vehicle the young boy and his grandmother were in. Sounds to me like the 75-year-old was in the right place at the right time!