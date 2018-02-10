Selma Blair woke her fans up bright and early on Saturday with a completely nude selfie on Instagram, and they can’t get enough of it.





“Nothing comes between me and my eye gels,” the actress captioned the racy photo. “#fashionweeknyc @csiriano I am getting ready for you.”

In the picture, Blair poses while sitting on the floor totally naked and sporting gold eye gels under her eyes.

Fans loved the sultry snap and started leaving encouraging messages in the comments section.

“You’re stunning,” one wrote, while another added. “Wowwwwwwwwwwww!!!”

“And just like that I won’t be able to think of anything else the rest of the day,” another social media user joked.

This isn’t the first time Blair has given her Instagram followers a naughty treat. Just last month, she flashed her kitten-themed underwear to the world in a cheeky video that shows her lifting up her dress to give viewers a glimpse of her panties.

“And now, for something completely different…” she teased at the time.

