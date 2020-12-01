Adam Levine has made a career out of singing love songs. So, what’s the love story behind the Maroon 5 frontman? Long before Levine met his wife Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model, he was just a musician struggling to get taken seriously. Having grown up in Los Angeles, Levine met high school friends Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, and Ryan Dusick and formed the rock band, Kara’s Flowers. Despite a promising start, Kara’s Flowers’ first album floundered.

After encountering fresh influences in New York City, it didn’t take long for the members to reunite and move away from the rock ‘n’ roll genre, focusing on a modern pop sound. This new group was Maroon 5. The wild success of Maroon 5 would lead to Levine becoming a household name and a judge on NBC’s The Voice. But most importantly, the celeb lifestyle would eventually introduce Levine to the supermodel love of his life: Behati Prinsloo.

The Rise of Maroon 5

The premise of Maroon 5’s debut album, Songs About Jane, revolved around Adam Levine’s ex-girlfriend. When Songs About Jane began to garner radio play and became a sleeper hit of the early 2000s, Maroon 5 was ushered into the mainstream. The band won the 2005 Grammy award for Best New Artist in 2005, and another Grammy in 2006 for a single off Songs About Jane, “This Love.” The fan-favorite, “She Will Be Loved,” was also a single from that first album.

Maroon 5’s sophomore album, It Won’t Be Soon Before Long, cemented their status as a top pop contender and included decorated hits like “Makes Me Wonder,” “Won’t Go Home Without You,” and “If I Never See Your Face Again.”

Meeting Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, also known as Behati Prinsloo Levine, was born in Namibia. She first left Africa to begin a modeling career at the age of 15, first moving to London, then the United States. In a 2019 interview with Porter magazine, Prinsloo opened up about the experience of emigrating to America and meeting her celebrity husband, Adam Levine.

Behati Prinsloo said they were introduced by a mutual friend when Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine needed an actress for an upcoming music video. Although Prinsloo had been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2009, the friend referred to her as “a total tomboy” who was “down for anything,” and unknowingly set up an email conversation between Prinsloo and her future husband. Prinsloo said to Porter, “I ended up not doing [the music video], but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email. A month later, I went to Los Angeles for a job, and that was the first time we met in person. I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me… It was love at first sight, it was crazy.”

The couple began officially dating in 2012 and broke up for some time. Realizing that was a mistake, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got back together and quickly became engaged before tying the knot on July 19, 2014.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The wedding of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo took place at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico. Naturally, it was a star-studded affair with a guest list that included Robert Downey Jr., Jason Segal, and Stevie Nicks. Actor Jonah Hill officiated the ceremony; Hill’s older brother, Jordan Feldstein, had been the manager of Maroon 5 from its inception until his tragic and untimely death last year. According to E! News, the speech by Jonah Hill was equally comedic and heartwarming. In addition to the memorable ceremony, both Levine and Prinsloo wrote their own vows. Prinsloo even took the stage herself and serenaded her musician husband with a cover of Bright Eyes.

Since getting married in 2014, the couple has had two children. Their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose, was born in 2016. In 2018, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo had another baby girl: Gio Grace. As Levine coached on The Voice for 16 seasons, the Prinsloo-Levine family set up their home in Los Angeles. (In 2019, the couple sold their Beverly Hills mansion to Ellen DeGeneres for a whopping $45 million.) While Levine and Prinsloo tend to keep their children’s lives private, Prinsloo occasionally shares some cute pics on social media.