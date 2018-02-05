Who’ll be our role model now that our role model is gone?

Legendary songsmith Paul Simon has decided to put a bow on his illustrious career by officially announcing his impending retirement.





Simon announced that he will be calling it a day when his upcoming concert series, Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour, comes to an end.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief,” the musician said in a statement. “I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly.”

The “You Can Call Me Al” singer acknowledged that the death of his band’s lead guitarist, Vincent N’guini, in December influenced his decision, but ultimately he was just tired of being away from home.

“I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” Simon continued.

He went onto say that he would still play the occasional acoustic set and would donate all his earnings from those shows to charity.

“I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

A message from Paul Simon — February 5, 2018https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR pic.twitter.com/EFq3Ry4cUp — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 5, 2018

Simon rose to fame as one half of the popular folk duo Simon and Garfunkel but went on to have a successful career as a solo musician, thanks to engaging albums like 1986’s “Graceland,” which featured the hit single “You Can Call Me All.”

