Friday’s episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” was a dramatic one after the matriarch lost vision in both of her eyes, was rushed to the hospital, and had to undergo emergency surgery in an effort to save her vision.





“My eye problems started when I was born. I was born with cataracts, and nothing was ever done,” Mama June, 38, explained. “I went blind in my right eye four years ago and now my good eye is really bad.”

Viewers quickly saw just how bad her “good eye” had gotten when she woke up from sleeping and screamed out to boyfriend Geno, “I literally can’t see anything out of either one of my eyes. I can’t see anything!”

Geno and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson immediately rushed Mama June to the hospital, where she was told she needed emergency surgery due to a detached retina. While eager to regain her vision, Mama June admitted she was “nervous” ahead of the operation.

“I mean, I don’t wanna go blind. It may take the blackness away from what I’m seeing now. But then who’s to know when like they put this eye buckle on that it just makes the black go completely,” she said. “I am totally scared about losing my vision. I feel like I’m going to lose my independence, and it’s really starting to weigh on me.”

Following the surgery, the trio headed to a hotel for Mama June to rest and recover. While there, she continued to express her fear of never seeing again.

“It’s really starting to set in because if the retina doesn’t attach back properly, I’ll just go blind. I’ll just lose my vision completely within time,” she said.

Even though things have been tumultuous between them recently, Mama June’s then-pregnant daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon listed her recovering mother and worried she wouldn’t ever see her granddaughter.

“The thing I’m most concerned about with this eye surgery is that it’s a 50-50 chance that you could either get your vision back or you can’t,” Pumpkin explained. “And my worst fear for her is that she won’t get it back because I do want her to be able to see her grandbaby.”

