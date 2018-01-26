“General Hospital” alum Vanessa Marcil revealed heartbreaking news Thursday.

The actress announced in a statement on Instagram that she and her law-enforcement fiancé — known only as “MC” on social media — suffered a miscarriage.





“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” the caption read. The couple was featured kissing on a sunset beach. It continued, “Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal, and thank you for sharing all your personal stories. You are not alone.”

The actress announced the news that she was expecting in November posting a photograph of her partner kissing her cheek, revealing that she had suffered six miscarriages prior to her announcement.

Her post was captioned, “It’s baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM 😊 🙏🏽#MadHappy.” She and MC, with whom she’s been engaged at least two years, confirmed that she was expecting a daughter in early January with a photo of a growing baby bump and her puppy Rocky cradled in her lap. She captioned the precious moment, “The GIRLS 😜.”

The baby would have been Marcil’s second child. The 49-year-old is also mother to 15-year-old Kassius Lijah, her son with her former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green.

She and MC confirmed their engagement in April 2015 when Marcil shared a photo of her manicure and a gold band on her ring finger. Her impending nuptials to “MC” will be her third walk down the aisle — Marcil was first married to former child star Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993.

Marcil was also previously married to “CSI: NY’s” Carmine Giovinazzo, whom she split from in 2013. Giovinazzo confirmed some of their maternity woes in 2011, when he tweeted under Marcil’s account, “V has had a miscarriage. our second one this year.”

“Thanx [sic] for the love and prayers,” he added.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.