The official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Monday, but the reactions to the historic portraits were mixed – at best.





The Obamas’ portraits were a historic first for the equally historic former first couple as both portraits were painted by African-American artists. Regardless of how momentous the occasion was, however, people on social media had a lot to say about the portraits and much of it was negative – especially regarding Mrs. Obama’s portrait.

Both portraits will be on view starting Feb. 13—his permanently in the “America’s Presidents” exhibition and hers in the museum’s “Recent Acquisitions” corridor through early November 2018. #myNPG #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/VZ3oDgHOvF — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) February 12, 2018

The portraits were by no means traditional, which wasn’t surprising, considering the first couple wasn’t known to rigidly follow tradition. The former president’s portrait, painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, was traditional in the way he was portrayed, with a realistic painting of him sitting in a chair; however, what was less traditional was the backdrop of leaves and flowers that offset his likeness, but it showcased Wiley’s unique style.

The former first lady’s portrait was even less traditional for a first lady portrait as it wasn’t a realistic rendering of Mrs. Obama and was more in line with the artist, Amy Sherald’s, signature style. However, people’s most significant issue with Mrs. Obama’s portrait was that they didn’t think it even looked like the first lady.

Barack and Michelle are attractive people . Those paintings do not do them justice and are also a little weird.#ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/g3COF23Icv — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) February 12, 2018

Why does Michelle Obama's official portrait look nothing like Michelle Obama?#obamaportraits

The Obamas pic.twitter.com/glARDs4fyN — Ian56 (@Ian56789) February 12, 2018

#ObamaPortraits #NationalGallery Uh… yeah… ummm, I wasn't feeling either of these portraits. But, on that note, the Obamas seemed pleased, so I guess that's all that really matters. LOVE and MISS you guys! 😍😍https://t.co/Pnvq1Patxe — So Over That Lying Criminal AssClown 45 ❄️#FBR (@lauren_ten) February 12, 2018

Anyone else think Michelle O's portrait looks NOTHING like her? #obamaportrait #ObamaPortraits — Timothy Kurek (@timothykurek) February 13, 2018

But seriously, Who drew those portraits?! I'm completely disappointed. Michelle's isn't even completed. Just ridiculous ! #ObamaPortraits #stopplayingwithmypresident — Skylar Marie 女王 (@Jetaimeskylar) February 13, 2018

I am not in agreement the portrait of Michelle. I understand the references, but shouldn't there also be a likeness#ObamaPortraits — K.Victoria (@KimberleeMing) February 13, 2018

I don't understand why he needs to be in a bush and I don't know who that beautiful woman is but it's not Michelle ma belle. #ObamaPortraits — Sarah El-taki (@eltacky) February 13, 2018

While a lot of the reactions to Mrs. Obama’s portrait were negative, many still lauded her unique portrait.

I am crying right now for Amy Sherald, this is stunning #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/M3lO8Ek2wF — Lauren Rinaldi (@LRinaldiArt) February 12, 2018

What a stunning portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama. BRAVO, Amy Sherald. #ObamaPortraits #myNPG pic.twitter.com/Y7f09fO9nh — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) February 12, 2018

Although people seemed to think former President Obama’s portrait captured his likeness, that didn’t stop people from using the leafy background to instantly turn it into hilarious memes.

