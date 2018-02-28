Ireland Baldwin would rather go completely naked than wear fur.

The 22-year-old model and daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin stripped down for a racy spread to show her love for the campaign with a racy photo posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.





Showing off her curves, Baldwin celebrated her photo to fans, writing:

It’s out! So thrilled to share my brand new Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur campaign with @peta! I’ve dreamt of shooting this for as long as I can remember. 💘If you don’t truly know what goes into making fur, please educate yourself. Fur is cruel no matter what. If you wouldn’t skin and wear your own dog, then you shouldn’t wear fur at all because all animals are created equal. Save our animals, save our planet and join me and #Peta in making more conscious choices ❤🐺🦊🐻❤



Baldwin opened up about her soft spot for PETA in a promotional video for the campaign.

“I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign so it’s something I’ve aspired to do,” she said. “Since I was a little girl I wanted to do something for PETA.”

Baldwin said that she has a clause in her contract that states she will not wear fur in any photo shoot.

“I’ve had wardrobe people try to put me in fur coats and jumpsuits and lay on a fur rug and do whatever, and I’ve actually told people to f**k off,” she said. Baldwin hopes that others will pay attention to the cruelty behind fur.

“If you wouldn’t wear your dog, then you shouldn’t wear fur at all,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has given fans a peek on Instagram. In November, she shared a topless selfie to show off her rib cage tattoo and used heart emojis to give herself some privacy.