Serena Williams is widely considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, but now her husband and baby girl want to make sure the whole world sees it wide and clear.





In a grand gesture that is the epitome of “relationship goals,” Williams’ new husband, Alexis Ohanian, plastered his adoration for his tennis champ on a series of amazing billboards. And on those billboards? Little Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., making her modeling debut.

The Reddit founder shared the massive odes on Instagram, writing “[sic] These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.

#GMOAT.”

In the first four billboards, the couple’s gorgeous baby girl can be seen grinning alongside the word “Greatest” in all-caps while the second reads “Momma” besides a photo of Alexis Jr. and her mom. When put together, all four read in succession, “Greatest Momma Of All Time Serena Williams” along with the acronym “G.M.O.A.T.” The sweet message was signed, “Alexis Jr + Sr.”

According to Fortune and various publications, Williams is returning to the court in her first tournament — The BNP Paribas Tournament, which begns in March — since she cinched the 2017 Australian Open, all while eight weeks pregnant. Williams was on her way when she was driven past the oversized present.

Since giving birth to Alexis Olympia on Sept. 1, the 36 year old has been extremely open about the complications she faced during delivery and how she nearly died after complications with blood clots. Of course, Ohanian, 34, was by her side the whole way while she was bed ridden for six weeks.

“I was happy to change diapers, but on top of everything she was going through, the feeling of not being able to help made it even harder,” he said to Vogue. “Consider for a moment that your body is one of the greatest things on this planet, and you’re trapped in it.”

Without a doubt his beautiful gift is the kind of support she’ll be seeing much of as she aims for her next two Grand Slams, and if this doesn’t have you sighing “Awwww!” who knows what will!