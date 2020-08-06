Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after receiving several coronavirus negative test results. The Charmed actress stated she had fallen ill back in March and experienced basically every coronavirus symptom. Milano posted a picture of herself on Instagram along with her antibody results. She captured the photo, “I have never been this kind of sick. Everything hurts. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t keep food in me.”

After experiencing coronavirus symptoms for nearly two weeks, Milano stated that she tested negative for the virus twice. The actress also took a finger prick test for COVID-19 antibodies after the symptoms started to subside. Despite the symptoms, the results came back negative so she took it one step further.

Milano stated, “After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am positive for COVID antibodies. I had COVID-19.”

The 47-year-old activist and actress stated that the testing system is flawed and we “don’t know the real numbers.” She noted that she will donate her Plasma in the hopes that it will help others who are battling the virus. She told the public she wanted them to know that the illness is not a hoax after she felt like she was dying.

I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 6, 2020

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, a positive test result for antibodies shows one may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that can cause COVID-19. That said, there is still a slight chance that a positive result means you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses, which is called coronavirus, such as the one that can cause a common cold.

