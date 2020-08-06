Menu
Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low Grade Depression'
Alyssa Milano Announces She’s Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after receiving several coronavirus negative test results. The Charmed actress stated she had fallen ill back in March and experienced basically every coronavirus symptom. Milano posted a picture of herself on Instagram along with her antibody results. She captured the photo, “I have never been this kind of sick. Everything hurts. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t keep food in me.”

After experiencing coronavirus symptoms for nearly two weeks, Milano stated that she tested negative for the virus twice. The actress also took a finger prick test for COVID-19 antibodies after the symptoms started to subside. Despite the symptoms, the results came back negative so she took it one step further.

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

Milano stated, “After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am positive for COVID antibodies. I had COVID-19.”

The 47-year-old activist and actress stated that the testing system is flawed and we “don’t know the real numbers.” She noted that she will donate her Plasma in the hopes that it will help others who are battling the virus. She told the public she wanted them to know that the illness is not a hoax after she felt like she was dying.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, a positive test result for antibodies shows one may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that can cause COVID-19. That said, there is still a slight chance that a positive result means you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses, which is called coronavirus, such as the one that can cause a common cold.

Earlier this week, the actress announced a reboot of the 1980s sitcom Who’s the Boss is currently in the works. In the original, Milano played Tony Danza’s daughter, Samantha Micelli, for 8 Seasons from 1984 to 1992. She stated, “I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.” Milano is known for her work in Melrose Place, Charmed, My Name is Earl, Mistress, and Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27.
