Amanda Seyfried is a popular actress in Hollywood. She’s been in hit movies like Mamma Mia and Les Misérables, but her personal life tends to stay on the down-low. She has been in a few relationships that have played out in the public eye, but her marriage to Thomas Sadoski feels a bit mysterious. Here is what we know about Seyfried and Sadoski.

Amanda’s Career

Seyfried’s career really took off after her performance in the hit movie, Mean Girls, but prior to the big screen, she was working as a model at just 11 years old! By the age of 15, she had some reoccurring roles on a few tv shows. She’s since starred in several films, like The Last Word, and her most recent success, Mank. She has also done some stage work, acting in a few Broadway plays.

Past Relationships

Prior to meeting husband Thomas, Seyfried was in a few other relationships. She was dating Jeepers Creepers star Justin Long prior to meeting Sadoski, as well as her Mamma Mia costar, Dominic Cooper. Those relationships lasted a few years each and never resulted in a marriage. Seyfried notes that all of her past relationships came down to physical attraction, but she is still good friends with Cooper.

Marriage and Children

It was in 2015 that Amanda Seyfried’s husband came into her life. The pair met while starring together in the off-broadway play, The Way We Get By. Both actors were in bad relationships at the time. Seyfried would separate from Justin Long that year, while Sadoski ended his eight-year relationship with ex-wife Kimberly Hope.

Advertisement

While not as big of a name in Hollywood as his wife, Thomas Sadoski is a celeb in his own right. He starred in CBS’s show Life in Pieces and HBO’s The Newsroom, as well as films like John Wick and Wild. Prior to acting on stage with his wife, he won a Tony award for his performance in the play Reasons to be Pretty. Like his wife, he has had a successful run in the entertainment business!

Advertisement

Seyfried wed husband Thomas Sadoski in 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Nina, that same year. Seyfried and Sadoski had their second child, a baby boy named Thomas, in 2020.