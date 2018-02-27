“American Chopper” star Paul Teutul Sr.’s home is in foreclosure, according to Page Six.

A court docket obtained by the gossip site alleges that Teutul was warned back in August of 2017 that he was “in danger of losing [his] home.”





The 38-acre New York estate is situated about 70 miles north of Manhattan. The property was put to the market in October, and the asking price was recently dropped from $2.89 million to $2.49 million.

“The foreclosure filing, which was not executed, was an action taken to give options for an ongoing tax assessment request. Mr. Teutul cares for numerous animals on his property and under the laws of NY State is eligible for an agricultural assessment to provide property tax relief to the property owner,” Paris D’Jon of HYPE Projects Agency told Page Six.

The documents state that Teutul originally took out a $1.5 million loan for the property in 2005, and had been required to make monthly payments, but as of February of last year, the reality TV star owed $870,99.43 on the property.

After five years off the air, “American Choppers” is set to return to Discovery Channel on March 1.

