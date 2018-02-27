Newlywed comedian Amy Schumer has been revealing some very intimate details regarding her wedding to Chris Fischer.

The 36 year old recently spilled the beans on the Sirius XM show “You Up with Nikki Glaser,” according to E! News.





“Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes,” Schumer said of her wedding vows. “I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard.”

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” she joked. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f**king loser.’ It was all like awful s**t,” the “Inside Amy Schumer” star added.

“All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him,” Schumer quipped. “I just annoy him all day. I’ll be like, ‘Do you want to play a game?’ and he’s like, ‘What?’ And I’m like, ‘Guess how many times I sneezed today?’ And like, that’ll be the game. And he’ll be like, ‘Three.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Don’t remember!’ And he’s like, ‘I’m spending my life with this worthless monster?'”

The comedian married chef Chris Fischer in Malibu on Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to Us Weekly.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. In 2015, his “Beetlebung Farm Cookbook” was published and received critical acclaim. The 37 year old’s Beach Plum restaurant is reportedly one of Barack and Michelle Obama’s favorite spots.

So far, it seems that Schumer is enjoying life as a wife.

“It feels f**king good!” Schumer exclaimed on the show. “I’m a wife as hell. But it’s like a novelty. Somebody went to sit next to [Chris] and he’s like, ‘My wife is sitting here,’ and then I got back and he was excited to tell me that he said that. I just have been really overusing it to a degree that’s insane. Like, when it’s completely uncalled for.”

But, she admits that she’ll probably miss a few elements of single life.

“This show is called ‘You Up,’ right? I don’t think I’ll ever get a text like that again,” she quipped. “You know what I mean? And that made me really happy, but also really sad.”

