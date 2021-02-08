Amy Schumer is an exhibitionist. It’s why we love her. Most recently, the comedian’s TMI attitude has emerged through a fully nude photo posted on Instagram with the caption “Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection.” Of course, this is not the first time Schumer has been blunt when it comes to her pregnancy — and it’s also not the first time she’s posed naked.

Amy Schumer’s Pregnancy

From Inside Amy Schumer to The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo to Trainwreck to her raunchy stand-up history, Amy Schumer has never shied away from sharing the experiences of her body. Dishing on topics like one-night stands, brutal periods, and pregnancy pains, Schumer delivers her full identity for audiences, always. She’s also constantly working. While preparing for the 2019 Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, Schumer simultaneously was filming the documentary series, Expecting Amy, which intimately details her experience carrying a child while struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy complication that results in extreme symptoms. Expecting Amy premiered last year on HBO.

According to the Informed Pregnancy podcast, when it finally came time to give birth to her son Gene in 2019, Amy Schumer’s endometriosis necessitated a Cesarian section surgery. Thankfully, everything went smoothly and little Gene, Amy, and her (hot) husband Chris Fischer seem like an adorable and happy family. (Check out Amy and Chris in action in their silly Food Network collab, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

Amy Schumer’s Nude Photo

It’s a fun watch.) Naturally, the surgery left Schumer with the C-section scar which she proudly showed off in her recent, naked social media selfie. With her boobs slightly covered, the shot is meant to highlight the scar on Schumer’s lower stomach. But I have to be honest, the most noticeable aspect of this pic is simply how good she looks. That tummy is flat! It seems to me like Schumer’s body positivity post was honestly just a flex… #Hotgirlwinter indeed.

Amy Schumer, unsurprisingly, likes to make ballsy Instagram posts. In December, she shared a photo of Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, looking enviably good postpartum, holding her newborn while decked out in lingerie. Schumer ironically captioned the since deleted post: “Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.” After some awkward back-and-forth between the two celeb moms, it became clear that the photo was shared in good fun. Unfortunately, the sudden attention on Hilaria Baldwin resulted in her getting outed for pretending to be a Spanish woman. Seriously. The entire social media debacle was a weird, but appropriate, end to 2020 pop culture.

Amy Schumer Poses for Annie Leibovitz

In 2016, Amy Schumer participated in a photoshoot for Leibovitz’s gorgeous Pirelli Calendar which also featured the likes of Serena Williams, Patti Smith, Yoko Ono, Ava DuVernay, and Tavi Gevinson. On working with the cheeky comedian, Leibovitz laughingly told CNN: “I think I forced her to put the underpants on, because she would have done it completely, you know, in the nude.” That sounds about right.