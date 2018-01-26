Using a series of drawings and tweets, 23-year-old Filipino artist Pauline Palita explained why people who suffer from mental health problems may also suffer from extreme tiredness — and fans who can relate can’t thank her enough.





“Allow me to explain Why Mental Illnesses Can Make People So Tired,” she began her thread on Twitter. “Chances are, if you know someone with a mental disorder or disability, you might have asked them or thought, ‘Why are you tired?'”

Allow me to explain Why Mental Illnesses Can Make People So Tired. Chances are, if you know someone with a mental disorder or disability, you might have asked them or thought, "Why are you tired?" pic.twitter.com/1U9vFJfC4M — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) January 20, 2018

She went on to point out that there are people “whose brains are stuck in overdrive,” people “whose sleep is frequently disturbed and who spend their nights tossing and turning instead of resting,” people “who wake up feeling, at best, slightly more rested than they were when they crawled into bed in the first place — like a battery that has been damaged that never seems to recharge properly” and people “who are in a constant war w/their own brain … battling their own thoughts & fears; hearing every day from their brains they aren’t good enough…”

According to Palita, these people who fight their mental illnesses each day are also “in a constant war with other people’s judgment and lack of understanding” and “spend most of every day dealing with fears that others sometimes find silly and irrational.”

After receiving an outpouring of thanks from social media users, she explained why she felt the need to address the topic in an interview:

I’m really tired of people who simply don’t understand and don’t care to understand. So I decided to explain how it really feels like detail by detail. I decided to be the voice and to stand up because I know there’s a lot of people out there fighting the same silent battles I’m facing. I know how hard it is to deal with this kind of illness, the feeling of not taking your condition seriously and I know a lot of people out there who don’t have the ability to speak about it the only thing I can do is spread and raise awareness so maybe just one day the stigma around mental illnesses ends.

While she’s a bit overwhelmed with the positive response, she’s glad she spoke out.

“I’m happy it did so a lot of people can read it and educate themselves and share awareness too,” she said. “I’m also happy to hear their stories. It made me realise that I’m doing a great job.”

High-functioning Depression

Their illness doesn't have to be seen in order to be real. #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/kVlfVMgO9J — ⓟⓐⓛⓘⓣⓢ™ (@PJ_Palits) March 5, 2017

