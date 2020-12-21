Emmy award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins is a welsh actor that reach prominence through the 90. He moved from Wales in the 1970s to Los Angeles, United States, to pursue an acting career. Richard Arthur Hopkins was born in Port Talbot, Wales, in 1937. As a child, he suffered in school with learning difficulties. At 15 years old, he met actor Richard burton; this inspired him to become an actor. He enrolled in the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama at Cardiff and studied acting. Immediately afterward, he went to London to continue studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. after some time in London, he was invited by Laurence Olivier to join the Royal National Theatre in 1965.

A Hollywood Superstar

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins’ career began in theatre. He started in Swansea Little Theatre’s production of Have a Cigarette but did not appear in films until the 1964 film “Changes.” He started appearing in television roles following the show. In 1968, came “The Lion in Winter” this solidified the transition away from theatre and into more screen roles, that is until a short return in the 80s. His big break came when he landed the lead in Richard the Lionheart. In the 70’s he landed roles on British television, and later films including Magic, The Elephant Man, The Bounty, Bram stoker’s Dracula, and A Change of Seasons.

The 90s is when things really started to pick up for Hopkins. In 1993, he was in The Remains of the Day with Emma Thompson, where he was awarded the best actor BAFTA award. He was in C.S. Lewis’ Shadowlands, The Mask of Zorro, Meet Joe Black, The Edge, and Legends of the Fall. He narrated How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and was in Fracture, and Dragon. He also portrayed the serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, playing alongside Jodie Foster in the box office hit The Silence of the Lambs. This film won him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1991. Adding on to his success, he was also “Odin” in the Disney/Marvel Thor movies: ‘Thor,’ ‘Thor: The Dark World’, and ‘Thor: Ragnorak.” He also played Pope Benedict in Two Popes.

Advertisement

What is Anthony Hopkins’ Net Worth?

Hopkins, being a multi-talented individual and a millionaire, has, needless to say, had his fair number of turns in the dating world. He has been married three times. First to Petronella Barker; he and she have a daughter Abigail Hopkins, she is now a singer. His next wife was Jennifer Lynton, from the 70s until 2003. When they separated, he married Stella Arroyave. He has dual citizenship and lives in Malibu, California.

He has struggled with demons like alcoholism but revealed that he has been sober since 1975. He has also divulged in interviews that he has Asperger syndrome and is a recovering smoker. Over his multi-decade long career, Hopkins has garnered a net worth of about $160 million. His work as an actor in Hollywood made him most of his fortune, but theatre and television have also contributed. He also has several sources of income, including his musical compositions that earned him big bucks.