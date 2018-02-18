Menu
The sequel to 2015’s awesome “Rocky” spin-off “Creed” is scheduled for release on Nov. 21, but before today, we didn’t know too much about it.


Enter Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone, who gave us all a glimpse of what we can expect from the upcoming movie when he shared a cool fan-made poster on Instagram.

Fight time … #creed 2 #healthylifestyle #rockybalboa1976

Based on this poster, it seems as though “Creed II” will be a continuation of the drama we saw in 1985’s “Rocky IV,” in which Apollo Creed — portrayed by Carl Weathers — the father of “Creed” protagonist Adonis Johnson, is killed during an exhibition boxing match with a machine-like Soviet fighter named Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

“Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, newly crowned light-heavyweight champion Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago,” reads the upcoming film’s IMDB page.

Last month, it was announced that real-life Romanian boxer Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu had been cast in the movie as Ivan Drago’s son alongside Michael B. Jordan, who will reprise his role as Adonis.

This unofficial poster for the sequel, which Stallone shared, is titled with Roman numerals, just like the original “Rocky” movies. The image features a split side-by-side of Munteanu and Jordan in the foreground, with full images of Lundgren and Stallone standing behind them. Stallone tagged the post with the words and hashtags “Fight time … #creed 2 #healthylifestyle #rockybalboa1976.”

