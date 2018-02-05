Two Grahams are better than one, and Ashley Graham has the pics to prove it!

The 30-year-old plus-sized model has joined forces with her mother, Linda, to promote a new swimwear line.





The duo donned a variety of bikinis and let it all hang out on camera for Ashley’s latest limited edition Swimsuits for All capsule collection.

“What I want is for women my mother’s age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini,” Ashley told Vogue about the campaign. “I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it’s not a trend—at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful.”

“My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence,” Ashley said in a release.

“She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured,” Ashley continued. “I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus, she’s hot and looks incredible in the suits!”

Looking good, ladies!