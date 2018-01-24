Former President Barack Obama can now add the job of wedding officiant to his résumé after he officiated the wedding of two of his former staffers over the weekend.





Obama surprised wedding guests by officiating the wedding of Dana Remus, his former senior counsel when he was president – who now serves as counsel for the Obama Foundation, and Brett Holmgren, his former senior director of intelligence at the National Security Council.

“We had decided to invite him because he was such an important part of our lives. We asked him if he could attend the wedding. We also asked him if he could officiate, and he was intrigued with the idea,” Holmgren told the Washingtonian.

“He complimented them both on their work, on the type of people they were, threw in a tiny bit of humor. He spoke about how their work has been a service to the people and how the two of them complement each other. Very very sincere remarks,” said Brett Holmgren’s mother, Mary Holmgren, according to the publication. “It came from his heart.”

The couple married on Sunday, Jan. 21, at the District Winery in front of approximately 120 people.

Obama reportedly received a temporary officiant license from the District of Columbia and was a signer on the couple’s marriage certificate.

This isn’t the first time that the United States’ 44th president has surprised wedding guests by being part of the wedding. In January 2017, while he was still president, Obama joined the wedding party of his longtime friend and aide, Marvin Nicholson. The couple married at a residence near the St. John’s River in Jacksonville, Florida. The couple also enlisted former Secretary of State John Kerry to officiate their wedding.

