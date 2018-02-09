One Starbucks barista made sure that actress Shannon Purser, who plays Barb on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” knew she was on her side with a message scribbled on her cup.





Purser shared the image of the cup, which a barista wrote, “Barb deserved better” this week in a post to fans on Twitter.

She captioned the image, “Thanks guys.”

The barista’s message hit home for many “Stranger Things” fans who rallied around Purser with their own calls for justice on Twitter.

Yes, she did! But this photo brought me much joy! 😀 — The Homicidal Homemaker (@HomicidalKaci) February 7, 2018

Baristas out there fighting the good fight #JusticeForBarb https://t.co/fIyAJ7qLRD — lindsay kom compostkru ♻️💯 (@proflpowell) February 7, 2018

Barb my queen 💓 https://t.co/YINLByB2us — Chloe // I met them 💛 (@Horanshappypill) February 7, 2018

JUSTICE FOR BARB — franziska (@Verstoord) February 7, 2018

The coffee chain couldn’t resist joining in on the fun and responded to Purser, too!