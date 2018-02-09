Menu
Shorts Programme 1 – Sundance London Film And Music Festival 2014 Read this Next

After facing extreme scandal, someone close to Rose McGowan ended her own life
Advertisement

One Starbucks barista made sure that actress Shannon Purser, who plays Barb on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” knew she was on her side with a message scribbled on her cup.


Purser shared the image of the cup, which a barista wrote, “Barb deserved better” this week in a post to fans on Twitter.

She captioned the image, “Thanks guys.”

RELATED: Natalie Portman wowed “SNL” fans with a Millie Bobby Brown impression — and a second rap

The barista’s message hit home for many “Stranger Things” fans who rallied around Purser with their own calls for justice on Twitter.

The coffee chain couldn’t resist joining in on the fun and responded to Purser, too!

Barb from “Stranger Things” just got a special message on her Starbucks cup Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

The Super Bowl Selfie Kid just got the surprise of a lifetime from Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

Chrissy Teigen goes on epic Twitter rant about John Legend’s habit of stealing chargers

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

A former “Baywatch” babe reveals the reason she almost took her own life

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Actor Brad Pitt was involved in a 3-car accident near his Los Angeles home

Gillian Anderson bares all in nude photoshoot for PETA billboard

Gillian Anderson bares all in nude photoshoot for PETA billboard

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement