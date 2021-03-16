The Rickles really took “until death do us part” to the next level as Barbara Rickles, widow of comedian Don Rickles, passed away at 84 years old, on what would’ve been the romantic couple’s 56th wedding anniversary, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barbara had been fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as well as other ailments over the past few years, and last week, she had been hospitalized. We remember the wonderful couple’s beautiful relationship, in celebrating the lives they lived.

Manager Tony Oppedisano said, “Barbara passed away yesterday morning [on Sunday]. On their 56th wedding anniversary.”

Don Rickles On How He Met His Wife, Barbara Rickles | The Dick Cavett Show

Don and his wife Barbara, originally Barbara Sklar, got married back in 1965, and over the years, the Hollywood couple appeared in several documentaries and TV specials to talk about what it was like spending their lives together throughout Don’s career. Don had originally met Barbara through his agent, and since then, they were known to be inseparable. According to Fox News, he even once told Al Roker that he was completely devoted to Barbara and that she was his life.

Don Rickles’ Secret To A Long Marriage | Larry King Now Ora TV

According to the Associated Press, spokesperson Paul Shefrin confirmed her death, and she was honored by many friends in the entertainment industry, including Ginny Newhart and Bob Saget. Saget took to social media to honor Barbara, saying, “So sad to lose the beautiful, funny, wonderful Barbara Rickles. My deepest sympathies to @MindyRickles and family. Will always miss her.”

Bob Saget Honors Barbara Rickles

So sad to lose the beautiful, funny, wonderful Barbara Rickles. My deepest sympathies to @MindyRickles and family. Will always miss her. https://t.co/oNnu0l8My6 — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 15, 2021 Advertisement

Back in 2017, the King of Insult Comedy passed away at 90 years old, and Barbara honored his life by commemorating their wedding anniversary on his Twitter account. She said, “The way we were! Today, March 14th would have been my Don and my 54th Wedding Anniversary. I am thankful we were able to celebrate 52 wonderful and loving years together. Rest In Peace my Pussy Cat!”

Barbara Rickles Honors Her Late Husband

The way we were! Today, March 14th, would have been my Don and my 54th Wedding Anniversary. I am thankful we were able to celebrate 52 wonderful and loving years together. Rest In Peace my Pussy Cat 🐱! pic.twitter.com/9hEwKbb1S2 — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) March 15, 2019

Also known as Mr. Warmth, Don and Barbara had two children together. In 2011, their son, screenwriter Larry Rickles, passed away at 41 years old from pneumonia. Their daughter, Mindy Rickles, is currently an actress.

Don Rickles Live in Concert- “Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project”