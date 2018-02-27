Legendary songstress Barbra Streisand recently told Variety that she successfully made two clones of her beloved Coton du Tulear dog, who died in 2017.





Streisand claims that two of her current Coton de Tulear dogs were cloned from cells taken from the mouth and stomach of her dog Samantha, who passed away at the ripe old age of 14.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand said of the two doggy clones named Miss Scarlet and Miss Violet. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

Streisand’s third dog is distant relative of Samantha’s named Miss Fanny.

In the same interview, the 75-year-old music legend said she blames President Donald Trump for the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla..

Streisand, who in the past said Trump should be impeached for “sheer stupidity,” speculated that Nikolas Cruz was “affected” by Trump’s rhetoric.

She said “Trump brings out the violence in people,” citing the encouragement of “lock her up” chants as an example.

“I think even that shooter was affected because Trump brings out the violence in people. He says, ‘It’s OK — rally, lock her up,’” Streisand said.

Notably, Streisand also revealed that she was present at the fundraiser where Hillary Clinton uttered the “basket of deplorables” line that many opponents point to as a prime example of why she lost the election.

She said Clinton had pneumonia.

“She was sick. I was giving her tea. I was like, ‘Here, these are good lozenges, and you’re coughing and you got to keep drinking liquids.’ I didn’t know she had pneumonia,” she said.

Finally, Streisand said she still believes Hillary Clinton won the election, that the last time she saw Clinton she told her was “too smart” to beat Trump and that, after speaking to unnamed senators from Michigan and Wisconsin, she concluded “they were playing with those voter machines.”

“I said to her the last time I saw her, ‘You were just too smart.’” In fact, she’s not convinced that Trump beat Clinton. “I really believe she won the election,” Streisand said. “I’ve talked to senators from Michigan and Wisconsin. I do believe, like I believed during Bush, they were playing with those voter machines.”