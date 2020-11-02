Director James Cameron’s telling of the RMS Titanic is filled with the wonder of the world’s first luxury liner that met *literally* the most tragic end. But, while the characters of Jack and Rose weren’t really on the Titanic, there is some truth, as there often is, woven into their story. For example, the real Rose Calvert was Beatrice Wood.

Following Art into Adulthood

Beatrice Wood was an artist born in San Francisco, California, in 1893 into a wealthy and well-respected family. She grew up in New York City after relocating with her family at five years old. Here and in Europe, thanks to her family’s influences, she was well acquainted with fine art, theatre, and social graces at a young age. Instead of having a cotillion, she ditched and told her mother her dream was to be a painter. When her supportive parents sent her to France to study painting, she dropped out of school and moved to Giverny. Giverny happened to be Monet’s hometown and a popular spot for aspiring artists. At her mother’s disapproval, and showing up to her living conditions, which probably didn’t have silk sheets with a high enough thread count for her baby girl, she dragged Beatreic’s ass back to Paris.

Upon her return to Paris, at the start of World War I, the adventurous Beatrice found her way into the life of artist Marcel Duchamp, known for his painting, Nude Descending a Staircase. The two became fast friends and are rumored to have had something of a love triangle when he introduced her two writer Henri-Pierre Roché, amongst many of his other cohorts. He introduced her to the anti-art movement, known as the dada movement. When the movement ended, near the early 1920s, and she had her second big heartbreak by Reginald Pole, she moved to Los Angeles.

In California, she took a ceramics course at Hollywood High School to learn how to make a teapot to match her baroque luster glaze dessert plates. After learning some techniques from ceramic artists Gertrud and Otto Natzler and Glen Lukens, she was able to sell some of her pieces. She settled down for a while in Ojai, California, where she neighbored with modern-day philosopher Krishnamurti. She was a fan of his thought, reminiscent of the Dada movement.

Beatrice, The Artist

Wood’s career took off. She had exhibits in The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Popular capitalist organizations such as Neiman Marcus were vying for her work. As many pros do, Beatrice wood shared her knowledge in the form of lectures and courses in ceramics.

Being so multifaceted, indeed, no one was surprised when she published multiple books. The first about her travels, published in her 80s, was “The Angel Who Wore Black Tights.” “I Shock Myself,” her biography, “33rd Wife of a Maharajah: A Love Affair in India,” and “Pinching Spaniards” followed. She relocated to a 450 acre home in Ojai Valley. When she died, she agreed to gift it to the Happy Valley Foundation, who were, coincidentally, the owners of the land.

How Beatrice Wood Became Rose Calvert

The aforementioned books that Woods wrote gave life to her film character. Titanic Director James Cameron’s wife was reading Wood’s biography, “I Shock Myself,” and after reading it, he got the idea for Rose’s character. She would be classy, from a well-to-do family, and have had a pressing mother figure in her life. When the film was made, Wood was already well in her later life, 104. Cameron invited her to the Titanic premiere, but she declined. She died a few days later, happily, at age 105.